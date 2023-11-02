3-day Islamabad Literature Festival begins on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The 9th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF), a three-day literary celebration all set to begin at Gandhara Citizen Club in F-9 Park here from Friday (November 3).

The sprawling park grounds will provide a vibrant backdrop for this highly anticipated event helmed by Oxford University Press (OUP), organizers told APP here on Thursday.

Under the theme 'People, Planet, Possibilities,' ILF guarantees a diverse array of enthralling keynotes, engaging discussions, book launches, exhibitions, and film screenings.

The festival will be open to the public, featuring insightful addresses by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of OUP; Jane Marriott, the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; and Khalid Mahmood, Managing Director of Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

The day will also feature keynotes by renowned British author and historian Victoria Schofield, along with eminent urdu poet Iftikhar Arif. A captivating literary performance will conclude the proceedings.

Adhering to its tradition of celebrating Urdu poetry, the event's program includes a grand Mushaira presided over by Iftikhar Arif, and a Ghazal Night featuring the maestro Ustad Hamid Ali Khan on the second and third evenings.

Esteemed experts such as Dr. Ishrat Husain, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, and Nasira Zuberi will lead informative and literary discussions, exploring a range of captivating topics over the three days. These discussions will delve into subjects such as the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence, Contemporary Literature, Changing business Dynamics, and Foreign Policy, among others. An introduction to the UK’s leading Examination board, 'OxfordAQA,' is also on the agenda, offering a globally renowned option for examinations in Pakistan.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of OUP, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing popularity of literature festivals, emphasising how ILF and KLF have become invaluable resources for enriching cultural and ethical perspectives in society.

The 9th Edition of ILF is made possible through collaboration with CDA, Getz Pharma Pakistan, Kaizen Paint Pvt Ltd, British Council, and other supporters. ILF holds a special place in the hearts of literature enthusiasts, attracting attendees from all walks of life in and around Islamabad. It stands as a tribute to literary achievements and acknowledges the significant role of intellectual discourse in the advancement of human civilization.