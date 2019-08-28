3-day Islamabad Literature Festival to begin on Sept 27

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Oxford University Press (OUP) will organize a three-day Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) from September 27 to 29 in the Federal capital with the theme 'The Focus is Tomorrow: Reflecting on the Past'.

Addressing a press conference here, OUP Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said the annual ILF was the much-needed intellectual and cultural treat for the residents of capital, which would be held for the sixth year at Margala Hotel.

Over 160 speakers and authors from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Russia, and Sri Lanka would grace the event, he added.

He said there would be around 55 sessions, featuring talks, interviews, panel discussions, urdu and English Mushaira, sessions on Pashto and Punjabi writings, readings, author signings, performing arts, and documentary screenings.

Moreover, launch of eight books were also planned in the festival, he added.

The ILF organizers on the occasion also announced the Names of Advisory board members, who would oversee the festival programming and selection of speakers as well as curate the sessions.

The Advisory Board comprises prominent writers, poets, and literary figures including Muneeza Shamsie, Harris Khalique, Iftikhar Arif, Mujahid Barelvi, Salman Tarik Kureshi, and Tahmina Aziz Ayub.

Arshad Saeed said, "The 6th edition of ILF will be a treat in terms of not only literary works and poetry, but also because of fine arts, culture, and performing arts that will be showcased in it." Over the years, he said, the ILF had successfully provided an accessible intellectual space to the people. To keep up with the fast moving society, the festival's theme 'The Focus is Tomorrow: Reflecting on the Past' would help explore emerging trends, new concepts, and the impact of social media and technology on books, literature, publishing, reading, and "our lives in general", he added.

Talking about her long association with ILF, literary critic Muneeza Shamsie said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Advisory Board of the 6th ILF, which is a great milestone for our literary heritage. It is good to be with, and exchange ideas with a team, which has worked diligently to bring this festival. ILF gives us an opportunity to learn about and come across new authors and books, discover new ideas and respond to them in a constructive way.

"Through discourse and discussions, the Festival cultivates literary values, cultural diversity, and a sense of inclusion."Anna Suvorova, Aamer Hussein, Julien Colameau, Peter Pannke, and Soniah Kamal are some of the international authors participating in the festival. The local literary luminaries, academics, and intellectuals to be featured in the 6th ILF include Afrasiab Khattak, Amin Gulgee, Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Asad Umar, H.M. Naqvi, Harris Khalique, Haseena Moin, Humayun Saeed, Iftikhar Arif, Ishrat Husain, Kishwar Naheed, Muneeza Shamsie, Mohammed Hanif, Najeeba Arif, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Niilofur Farrukh, Noor ul Huda Shah, Sania Nishtar, Salman Rashid, Yasmeen Hameed, Zehra Nigah, and Zafar Ullah Poshni.

The first Islamabad Literature Festival was organized in 2013 and drew over 15,000 visitors. Continuing the heritage of this literary event, OUP expects a footfall of more than 60,000 at this year's ILF. Following its tradition, the festival will have free entry and will be accessible to people in an open and participatory manner.