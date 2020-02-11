3-day Khanpur festival to promote local culture, tourism: Deputy Commissioner Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday said that three-day Khanpur Festival would not only promote tourism but also provide job opportunities to the locals

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday said that three-day Khanpur Festival would not only promote tourism but also provide job opportunities to the locals.

He was talking to the media persons in his office here on Tuesday.

DC further said that the provincial government was committed to the promotion of tourism in the region and Pakistan was enrich with tourist attractions where the northern areas were waiting to explore.

He said that the prime objective of the Khanpur festival was to promote the local culture, it would also help to aware locals of the benefits of tourism and provide employment opportunities.

The DC Haripur advised people to warmly welcome the tourists and families to win their hearts.

Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir said local fruits including Orange, Leachy, other crops of Khanpur, local handicrafts, culture, local music, dance, and various sports would also be a part of Khanpur festival.