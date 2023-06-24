3-day literary Pashto literary conference inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Three day literary Pashto conference has been inaugurated at Nishtar Hall.

The conference was inaugurated by renowned literary figures, including Dr. Yar Muhammad Maghmom, Dr. Khalid Khan Khattak, Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai, Haseena Gul Tanha, and Kalsoom Zaib, among others.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with Pashto Jirga Pakistan, organized the conference.

Its aim is to provide a platform for literary individuals, particularly poets and scholars of Pashto literature, to present their works concerning the preservation and promotion of language and literature.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by various sessions covering themes such as poetic and literary personalities, preservation and promotion of the Pashto language and the history of language.

Audience from diverse backgrounds attended the conference and enjoyed the sessions.

The first day of the conference was followed by different sessions on the next two days (June 24th & 25th, 2023).

KPCTA has initiated the activity to preserve and promote the Pashto language and to attract an enthusiastic literary audience to a platform where they can learn and share the experience of linguistics and advancements in language preservation and promotion.