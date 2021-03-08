3-day Livestock Expo 2021 from March 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engr Abdul Bari Pitafi has announced that a 3-day Livestock Expo 2021 will be held in Hyderabad to support and build the livestock sector on a sustainable basis.

He told the media here Monday that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would inaugurate the Expo on March 13 while Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The minister earlier also presided over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building to review the arrangements.

He informed that the Expo was being organized at Hatri Bypass ground in collaboration with Culture, sports and Agriculture Departments.

Pitafi said that agriculture and livestock sectors were the backbone of the agro-based economy but unfortunately they remained much ignored by the policy makers.

"Like the last year, the Expo has again been arranged for farmers, growers and agro based manufacturing companies from all over the country. This year we are expecting more visitors and farmers in the exhibition" he added.

The minister directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad to prepare a proper plan for implementation of COVID-19's SOPs during the exhibition and emphasizing that wearing masks, keeping social distance and sanitization would be mandatory followed.

He directed the district administration of Hyderabad to ensure all arrangements including security and traffic plan were put in place and route arrangements for the VIPs were also made.

"This is going to be the largest livestock expo in the country," he claimed.

He said that the livestock department would showcase goats, bulls and other rare species of cattle and poultry, birds in the expo.

Many interesting species of fish and models of small ponds would also be exhibited, he added.

Pitafi recalled that last year his department had exhibited 36 breeds of goats which stirred an interest in the livestock breeders from other provinces of Pakistan as well.

He observed that the cattle of Sindh had the ability to survive even in difficult conditions and climate.

He said a musical program has also been planned by the Culture and Tourism department to entertain the visitors while the Sports and Youth Affairs department will arrange camel and horse race in the event.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch suggested the minister at the meeting to acquire a ground either at Hatri bypass or at some other place in the district to arrange such events of public interest.

The DIG Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Ahmed Kharl recalled that the district police put in failsafe security and traffic arrangements for Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meeting in the month of February.

He assured that police would ensure no let up in security and traffic plan for the upcoming event as well.

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh briefed the minister in detail about the security arrangement and deployment of police personnel.

According to the SSP, over 800 policemen would be deployed for the security.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro assured that the district administration would provide all municipal facilities at the ground.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Secretary Sports and Youth affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and officers of the Livestock and Fisheries Department.