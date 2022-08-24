3-day mega wrestling festival in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Wednesday said that a 3-day wrestling festival would be organized by the DHA Multan during last week of November.

Talking to media men here, he said the wrestlers from 25 countries including Canada, USA, UK and other countries would participate in the event.

He said the Ring of Pakistan had been organizing different events of professional wrestling in the country since 2017 and it had represented Pakistan in 15 countries.

Shah said the wrestlers from six countries would be in Multan in September for promotional activities before start of the mega event.

He said the mega event would be telecast in different countries. He said that the mega event would be organized as a family event.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing DHA Col (retd) Sarfraz said that the event would be successful adding that the ROP has already organized such events at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.