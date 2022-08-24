UrduPoint.com

3-day Mega Wrestling Festival In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:10 PM

3-day mega wrestling festival in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Wednesday said that a 3-day wrestling festival would be organized by the DHA Multan during last week of November.

Talking to media men here, he said the wrestlers from 25 countries including Canada, USA, UK and other countries would participate in the event.

He said the Ring of Pakistan had been organizing different events of professional wrestling in the country since 2017 and it had represented Pakistan in 15 countries.

Shah said the wrestlers from six countries would be in Multan in September for promotional activities before start of the mega event.

He said the mega event would be telecast in different countries. He said that the mega event would be organized as a family event.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing DHA Col (retd) Sarfraz said that the event would be successful adding that the ROP has already organized such events at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Multan Islamabad Canada United Kingdom September November 2017 Family Media Event From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

2 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.