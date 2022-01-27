UrduPoint.com

3-day Moot Competition Organized At SU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:35 PM

3-day moot competition organized at SU

The Third Inter Classes Moot Court Competition 2022 was concluded at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh here on Thursday with awarding of shields and certificates among winners and participants by the Vice Chancel Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Third Inter Classes Moot Court Competition 2022 was concluded at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh here on Thursday with awarding of shields and certificates among winners and participants by the Vice Chancel Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Speaking as a chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor said that law education was of great importance, therefore, after closing the 3-year LLB programme, a 5-year LLB programme was started after intermediate so that law education could be imparted to the students in a better direction.

He said that Sindh University would not grant affiliation to colleges and institutes unless they provided necessary facilities to the students.

He said that recently a woman judge had been appointed for the first time in the history in the Supreme Court, which conveyed the message that there was always space for hardworking people in the courts of the country.

"Through hard work, more women in the country can rise to higher judicial positions," Dr Kalhoro said and added that the law education would be further promoted in the institute of law.

He said Kamiyab Nojwan programme of the Prime Minister Imran Khan also suggested setting up societies for the mental and physical growth of the youth.

He was happy to note that recently 10 graduates of Institute of Law had been appointed as judges and 12 students as law officers. "Teaching in the Institute of Law by senior lawyers and judges will benefit our students and they will be able to learn from their experiences," he said.

The Director in-charge, Institute of Law Dr. Ali Raza Leghari informed that a total of 12 groups of the students of Institute of Law participated in the Moot Court Competition 2022 which has been going on for the last three days.

The students in each group conducted the court proceedings in the symbolic role of judges and lawyers. The grapes group was declared the winner for its outstanding performance while the Apple group was declared the runner-up, he informed.

Justice (R) Ghulam Rabbani and Justice (R) Abdul Ghafoor Memon attended the event as guests of honour.

Among others, Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Danish Shabir Mangi, Rehana Anjum, Shabana Kausar Jatoi, Riaz-ud-Din Qureshi, Ghulam Sarwar Buledi, Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Riyasat Ali, Mudassir Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Samad Kalhoro and Salma Bughio also attended the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Education Lawyers Jatoi Muhammad Ali Women Apple Event From Court

Recent Stories

Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack ..

Iranian State TV Channel Disrupted by Cyber Attack During Live Broadcast

21 seconds ago
 EU Calls on WhatsApp to Clarify Updates in Privacy ..

EU Calls on WhatsApp to Clarify Updates in Privacy Policy Amid Data Protection C ..

23 seconds ago
 US, EU Called on Taliban to Prevent Human Rights V ..

US, EU Called on Taliban to Prevent Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan at Os ..

26 seconds ago
 Syria Accuses US of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism i ..

Syria Accuses US of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism in Country's North

27 seconds ago
 US to Issue 20,000 More Visas for Non-Agricultural ..

US to Issue 20,000 More Visas for Non-Agricultural Workers in First Half of Year ..

5 minutes ago
 US Unveils Initiative to Bolster Water Sector Resi ..

US Unveils Initiative to Bolster Water Sector Resilience Against Cyber Attacks - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>