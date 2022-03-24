3-day national tent pegging championship starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A 3-day national tent pegging championship started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A 3-day national tent pegging championship started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday.

The championship was inaugurated by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gerdezi who was flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. Whereas Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Endowment Funds Deputy Director Amir Saeed, Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman, Research Associate Nehal Ahmad Khan and a large number of people witnessed the activities.

Scores of horse lovers thronged UAF to have the delight of the championship at the Tent Pegging Stadium, UAF in which 1,200 horse riders from 220 clubs are taking part.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Hussain Jahania Gerdezi said, "Tent pegging presents our rural culture and it inculcates the focused approach in order to achieve goals and target," adding, "It is need of the hour to connect the youth with our rich tradition and norms.

He lauded the efforts of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan for the agriculture sector and to arrange rural based festivals to promote eastern culture among the youth. He said that agricultural universities should also come up with such outreach programs that will strengthen their ties with rural populations.

He said the government is taking all possible steps for the uplift of agriculture sector and help spread the new agricultural trends to ensure food security and alleviate poverty at grassroots level.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said tent pegging is a historical sports. He added that tent pegging has become a permanent feature of UAF sports activities. He said that the UAF being the first agricultural university in the sub-continent always takes the lead in addressing the agricultural challenges. He said that the event attracted the best horse riders across the country.