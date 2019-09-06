3-day painting exhibition to mark Defense Day being held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A 3-day painting exhibition by Commander (R) Tariq Muneeb is being held at Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Defense Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday.

Member Punjab Assembly Haji Muhammad Amjad Ch accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

Commander Tariq Muneeb joined Navy in 1980, in his early days in navy, his passion was to draw cartoons in various naval magazines and books.

After retirement in 2008, he started using oil on canvas and explored his talent further, his favorite subject is sea and marine environment.

He has painted various paintings on the same subject, recently he tried charcoal on paper by drawing aircraft, submarines, tanks and ships, his charcoal work has also been admired by people from all walks of life.

His first solo exhibition was held at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad this year on Pakistan Day (March 23). He worked day and night on charcoal work and other paintings to display them at Rawalpindi Arts Council on the occasion of Defence Day.

The 55 paintings and drawings depicting Kashmir cause and Indian atrocities in Kashmir were displayed at RAC art gallery. The exhibition will continue for three days.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, MPA Haji Amjad Ch said that India had committed blunder by revocating special status of Kashmir.

He said that Tariq Muneeb has expressed his feelings in his art pieces.