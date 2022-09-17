UrduPoint.com

3-day Pak-Turk Health Expo To Begin From Oct 6

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Pak-Turk Medical Health Expo, with the cooperation of Turkey will be held for three days from October 6 to 8 at the Expo Centre

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch informed this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the arrangements of Pak-Turk Medical Health Expo with Turkish Ministry of Health.

The concerned officers gave a briefing to the Punjab health secretary. The secretary said that the Pak-Medica had successfully cooperated in 2017 for the first time between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Turkey.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid would inaugurate the event. The meeting was informed that the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) would provide all possible support to make the event a success.

It was briefed that the government of Turkey would provide all possible assistance to flood-affected victims.

Director General of Health Services of Turkey Dr Selami Kilich said in the meeting that the expo would be the beginning of a new era of business development in the health sector between Pak-Turkey. He said that more than 45 Turkish companies would be participating in the event. The meeting was attended by CEO PITB Jalal Kamal, Special Secretaries Dr Farrukh Naveed and Mohammad Usman, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed, DGs Drug Control Dr Sohail and Dr Haroon Jahangir. While Dr Salami Kilich, DG Health Services of Turkey and Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbane, Shaheen Kamal, from the Ministry of Health of Turkey participated through video link.

