3-Day Pakistan Learning Festival concludes with enthusiastic participation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The three-day 'Pakistan Learning Festival' successfully concluded on Sunday at the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3.

Organized by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training in collaboration with the National Book Foundation (NBF), Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) the festival attracted a large number of students, teachers, and parents.

The event featured free entry, encouraging widespread participation.

Renowned educational institutions, including Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9, and Federal Government Home Economics College F-11, among others, showcased their stalls, adding diversity to the experience.

A huge crowd was seen at the stall established by IMPC H-8, which highlighted environmental issues.

A variety of engaging activities were organized, including Storytelling, Science Tamasha, The Art of Bookmaking, Teach for Pakistan, Doodle Your Imagination, Trash to Treasure Upcycling, Recycling Workshop, poetry for kids, and Interactive Performances, among many others. These activities provided an excellent platform for creativity, innovation, and learning for students and visitors.

According to the APP, Secretary Federal Education Ministry Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, regularly visited the festival to ensure smooth arrangements.

By interacting with students and visitors, he gathered feedback on the events to maintain high standards and address any potential shortcomings promptly.

The Pakistan Learning Festival stood out as a remarkable celebration of education, creativity, and community engagement, leaving participants inspired and eager for more such enriching events.