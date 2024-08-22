3-day Pharma Asia Exhibition concludes

The three-day 21st Pharma Asia Exhibition, the premier pharmaceutical exhibition in the region, successfully concluded on Thursday at the Expo Centre in Karachi

The event, organized by E-Commerce Gateway, featured Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, as the chief guest, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry.

Running from August 20 - 22, Pharma Asia 2024 showcased the latest advancements and innovations, transforming the pharmaceutical landscape of the country. The event attracted over 200 companies and more than 750 booths, offering a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors, policymakers, and investors to converge and explore opportunities for collaboration and business development.

With participation from 15 countries, including a prominent pavilion from China, the exhibition was a bustling hub of activity and networking. The event provided unparalleled opportunities for international collaboration, making it a key highlight in the global pharmaceutical Calendar.

Speaking on the success of the event, Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of both local and international stakeholders.

"Pharma Asia 2024 has demonstrated the tremendous potential of our pharmaceutical sector, and the collaboration witnessed here is a testament to the industry's bright future in Pakistan," he said.

President of E-Commerce Gateway Dr. Khursheed Nizam lauded the overwhelming response from participants. "We are thrilled to witness the enthusiastic participation and engagement from both local and international stakeholders.

The 21st Pharma Asia Exhibition serves as a catalyst for driving innovation and collaboration in Pakistan's pharma landscape," he stated. He also extended his appreciation to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA) for their unwavering support, acknowledging their critical role in championing industry standards and advocating for advancements.

The growth of Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry has been further bolstered by the initiatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has created a conducive environment for investment and expansion. The SIFC's efforts have significantly contributed to the industry's upward trajectory, attracting both local and international investments.