3-day polio campaign in Multan from Dec 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A three-day national polio eradication campaign will commence in district Multan on Dec 16, targeting over one million children under the age of five with door-to-door vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu chaired a meeting to review preparations for the campaign here on Wednesday during which Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif and CEO Health Dr.

Riaz Ahmad provided a detailed briefing.

It was disclosed in the meeting that more than 4,000 mobile teams will be deployed to ensure comprehensive coverage during the campaign. Special vaccination camps will also be set up at public locations including railway stations and bus stands to reach transient populations.