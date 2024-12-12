3-day Polio Campaign To Start On Dec 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 06:35 PM
A three-day national polio eradication campaign will commence in Multan on December 16, targeting over one million children under the age of five across the district
This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif, assistant commissioners and district officers were also present.
The DC was informed that the health department had formed 4,399 teams, including female staff to cover the entire district.
Teams will also be deployed at hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands, wagon stands, and railway stations to reach every child. The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts for dengue prevention, highlighting a comprehensive approach to public health and safety.
The deputy commissioner urged citizens to cooperate with the polio teams and play their part in eradicating polio from the country.
