3-day poultry expo from 21st

A 3-day International Poultry Expo (IPEX) 2023 will be held under the auspices of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) at Expo Centre Lahore on Sept 211

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :A 3-day International Poultry Expo (IPEX) 2023 will be held under the auspices of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) at Expo Centre Lahore on Sept 211.

This was announced by IPEX 2023 Chief Organizer Abdul Haye Mehta during a press briefing here on Saturday. He expected the show would be attended by more than 300 foreign delegates from different countries, while over 6,000 business entrepreneurs, policy making authorities of the government and 30,000 general public was expected to visit the event dally.

The PPA has been holding IPEXs regularly since 1998, with the objectives of creating awareness amongst the farmers, masses and veterinarians to share major developments and progress in different areas of poultry production in the world, he said and added the exhibition was aimed to develop closer ties amongst all stakeholders of the poultry Industry working in different sectors.

In the three-day conference, an interactive session will be organized.

In the session, principals and vice chancellors of colleges and universities, anchors from different tv channels would participate. Earlier, only students of Lahore universities used to participate in this session, but this year, students of 30 universities from all over Punjab will participate, he said. The poultry expo has numerous other benefits such as the networking of organizations' working in different sectors, which are invited to listen to poultry issues which have a good impact on the overall development of the industry.

Abdul Haye Mehta said that the opening ceremony would be held on Sept 21 at 1 pm. The interactive session would be held on Sept 22 and the closing ceremony would be held on Sept 23. The poultry expo would prove to be helpful in dealing with the problems and upcoming challenges faced by the poultry industry and through this, immense benefits would be gained, he maintained.