3-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued three-day power suspension schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on September 28; from 08:00am to 12:00noon, Sagri, New Kallyam, HPT-2,Kaliyam, Saparco, Rawat, Kallar, HPT-3, HPT-1, Chowk Pendori, Shihala College, New Rawat, Basali, RCCI, Redco, RCCI-2, DHA Homes, RCC-3, Pind Jhatla feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Muslim Town feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Seham, Eid Gah feeders.

On September 29; from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Fauji Foundation Hospital, car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed feedersOn September 30; from 08:00am to 12:00noon, Ghazi Kohli, Kashif Gull, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Kohsar valley new, Industrial Estitate feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Burma, Waheed Abad, Scheme-1, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Sudran Road, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Tariq Shaheed feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Eid Gah feeder and surrounding areas.