UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Power Suspension Schedule In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

3-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued three-day power suspension schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued three-day power suspension schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on September 28; from 08:00am to 12:00noon, Sagri, New Kallyam, HPT-2,Kaliyam, Saparco, Rawat, Kallar, HPT-3, HPT-1, Chowk Pendori, Shihala College, New Rawat, Basali, RCCI, Redco, RCCI-2, DHA Homes, RCC-3, Pind Jhatla feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Muslim Town feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Seham, Eid Gah feeders.

On September 29; from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Fauji Foundation Hospital, car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed feedersOn September 30; from 08:00am to 12:00noon, Ghazi Kohli, Kashif Gull, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Kohsar valley new, Industrial Estitate feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Burma, Waheed Abad, Scheme-1, Khanna East, Ghouri Garden, Sudran Road, Al-Noor Colony, Khana-II feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Tariq Shaheed feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Eid Gah feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Burma Jail Road Car Kohistan Ghazi Virat Kohli September Sunday Muslim From Industry Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

51 seconds ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day Two of Quaid-e Azam Trophy ..

12 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 145 murder, nar ..

1 minute ago

Women rally held to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

1 minute ago

OGRA suggests reduction in POL prices from Oct 1

1 minute ago

Gold price sheds Rs 400, traded at Rs 87, 400 per ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.