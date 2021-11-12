UrduPoint.com

3-day Professional Development Training For Family Court Judges Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy in collaboration with the UN Women conducted a 3-day Professional Development Training held here in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar participated by the Family Court judges from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Renowned resource persons including Justice(R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, and Dr. Faqeer Hussain and former Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered lectures on relevant topics and involved participants in interactive sessions.

The course was spread over three days. The objectives of the course were to give orientation about the legal framework of family courts in Pakistan, composition, functions, Jurisdiction, and specialized procedure of family courts, restitution of conjugal rights, court marriage, domestic violence, maintenance of wife & children and custody of children.

Zia-ud-Din Khattak, Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy inaugurated the course. In his inaugural address, the Director General extended a welcome to the participants and congratulated them for their selection for this course.

He also offered special thanks to the resource persons for sparing time out of their busy schedules and coming to the academy for discourse.

Further, he gave a brief introduction of family laws in the context of Shariah, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and national laws.

He highlighted the importance of the office of the judge family court in the prevailing era and emphasized that the Family Court should make all-out efforts and strive to mend the broken family ties by using the means of conciliation & mediation.

In the concluding ceremony, the class representative shared her views and appreciated the efforts made by the Academy.

The Director-General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Dean Faculty, Senior Director Research & Publication, Faculty Members, and representative of UN Women were also present.

At the end, the Director-General awarded certificates to the participants.

