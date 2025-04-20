Open Menu

3-day Punjab Cultural Festival Ends At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

3-day Punjab cultural festival ends at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The vibrant celebrations of “Punjab Culture Day” came to a colorful and lively close, marking the end of a three-day cultural festival organized by the Punjab Information and Culture Department.

The final day at Alhamra Arts Center was a glowing tribute to the rich spirit, traditions, and heritage of Punjab.

Presiding over the closing ceremony was the Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, whose presence was met with enthusiasm, admiration, and a deep sense of cultural pride. Children, artistes, and admirers surrounded her for photographs. At the same time, she, in turn, offered generous applause and heartfelt encouragement to the performers, artisans, and cultural custodians whose work animated the grand finale.

Also in attendance were the Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Executive Director of Punjab Arts Council, Tanveer Majid, and Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai.

In her address, Minister Azma Bokhari extended her sincere gratitude to the artistes, intellectuals, and citizens whose participation made the festival a living testament to Punjab’s vibrant identity. She emphasized that under the forward-looking leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is not merely preserving its culture, it is elevating it. “Safeguarding our values is a sacred obligation,” she said, “and with the unwavering support of our people, we are fulfilling that duty with dignity and conviction. The public’s trust is our strength.

The minister added that Punjab is a land of priceless cultural wealth. “This festival aimed to illuminate our language, literature, arts, customs, and collective memory,” she noted, affirming that the government remains firmly committed to the promotion and preservation of Punjab’s artistic legacy by the visionary roadmap laid out by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that Punjab Culture Day was not just another festival for us, it was a solemn responsibility. “My team gave their utmost to deliver an experience worthy of our people’s heritage.” He added that the faith placed in Alhamra’s leadership by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister Azma Bokhari was a profound honor. “We are deeply grateful. Culture is not a luxury, it is a legacy, and we are resolute in our commitment to pass it on, undiluted and dignified, to the generations ahead.”

The closing day festivities were a stirring culmination of three days of immersive celebration. Folk-inspired stalls showcased the mosaic of Punjab’s rural and urban cultures, captivating visitors with their authenticity and detail. A special musical performance by celebrated singer Nadeem Abbas Lohnewala electrified the venue, drawing youth to the dancefloor in spontaneous expressions of joy and belonging. A soulful Punjabi Mushaira added poetic gravitas to the day, where legendary Sufi saints and the spiritual depth of Punjabi verse were honored in powerful recitations that moved hearts and invoked pride.

