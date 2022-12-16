3-day real estate investment exhibition to begin from Dec 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day mega real estate investment exhibition will be held here from December 21 to December 23, with an objective to bring back investment in the region.

"The show is organized in Peshawar to bring back the glory of the historic city and investment in the region," remarks organizers of the show.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, organizers informed that the mega trade show has been planned by different real estate investors with the support and cooperation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The investment exhibition will be inaugurated by President of SCCI, Muhmmad Ishaq on December 21, 2002 (Wednesday).

Addressing the press conference, Col (Retd) Bashir, CEO Mega City Project said,"Holding of investment show in Peshawar is planned to take people of the region in confidence and create an atmosphere of investment and commerce in the region.

" He expressed the hope that good feedback would be received and people would express interest in the show by visiting and making bookings in different projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary SCCI, Sajjad Aziz said,"It is a good sign that such a big event is going to be held in Peshawar and will send a positive message to people of other parts of the country."He urged the investors to launch housing projects in Peshawar for facilitation of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that they could also have modern and comfortable living on economical prices.