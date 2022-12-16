UrduPoint.com

3-day Real Estate Investment Exhibition To Begin From Dec 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

3-day real estate investment exhibition to begin from Dec 21

A three-day mega real estate investment exhibition will be held here from December 21 to December 23, with an objective to bring back investment in the region.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day mega real estate investment exhibition will be held here from December 21 to December 23, with an objective to bring back investment in the region.

"The show is organized in Peshawar to bring back the glory of the historic city and investment in the region," remarks organizers of the show.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, organizers informed that the mega trade show has been planned by different real estate investors with the support and cooperation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The investment exhibition will be inaugurated by President of SCCI, Muhmmad Ishaq on December 21, 2002 (Wednesday).

Addressing the press conference, Col (Retd) Bashir, CEO Mega City Project said,"Holding of investment show in Peshawar is planned to take people of the region in confidence and create an atmosphere of investment and commerce in the region.

" He expressed the hope that good feedback would be received and people would express interest in the show by visiting and making bookings in different projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary SCCI, Sajjad Aziz said,"It is a good sign that such a big event is going to be held in Peshawar and will send a positive message to people of other parts of the country."He urged the investors to launch housing projects in Peshawar for facilitation of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that they could also have modern and comfortable living on economical prices.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber December Commerce Event From Industry Housing

Recent Stories

UAF taking steps to polish abilities of students: ..

UAF taking steps to polish abilities of students: VC

1 minute ago
 Former AC Milan, Fiorentina Head Coach Sinisa Miha ..

Former AC Milan, Fiorentina Head Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies Aged 53

1 minute ago
 Hepatitis C can be eradicated via collective effor ..

Hepatitis C can be eradicated via collective efforts, adequate funding from govt ..

1 minute ago
 Next Military Aid Package for Kiev to Include Addi ..

Next Military Aid Package for Kiev to Include Additional Air Defense Capabilitie ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, AJK worst victims of climate change: AJK ..

Pakistan, AJK worst victims of climate change: AJK President Barrister Sultan Ma ..

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, M ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, Master Paints Black triumphant

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.