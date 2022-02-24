3-day selection board for professors, assistant professors concluded at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by Board Members Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Member Provincial Assembly and Member Syndicate, Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Member Syndicate and Dr. Mazhar Saeed, Chairman Board Office Bahawalpur, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Additional Registrar Arif Ramoz and subject experts from different universities.

The meeting interviewed for the posts of Professor for department of Physics, Assistant Professor for Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Associate Professor for Department of library and Information Sciences, Commerce, Management Sciences , Physics, Lecturer for department of Persian, department of Anthropology, department of Gender Studies, department of International Relations, department of Bachelor of Eastern Medicine Sciences, department of Bachelor of Homoeopathic and Medicine Sciences, department of Technology Management, department of Accounts & Finance, department of Bioinformatics, department of Islamic and Sharia Law, department of Pharmacognosy, department of Pharmaceutical, department of Pharmacology, department of Pharmacy Practice, department of forensic sciences, department of Human Diet and Nutrition, department of Physical Therapy, department of Medical Laboratory Technology, department of Educational Planning and Management, department of Language education, department of Early Childhood Education, department of Iqbal Studies, department of Philosophy, department of Fashion Design, department of Siraiki, department of Meat Technology, department of Dairy Technology, department of Animal Breeding and Genetic.