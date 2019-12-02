UrduPoint.com
3-day Selection Board Held At Islamia University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:54 PM

3-day selection board held at Islamia University

The three day selection board meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The three day selection board meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus. Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob presided the meeting while members included Dr.

Shehzad Qaiser, Prof. Dr.

Hameed Raza Siddiqui relevant departmental heads and subject experts. The board interviewed candidates for vacant posts of Assistant Professor at Departments of Pharmacy, Management Sciences, BEMS, BHMS, Live Stock Managements and administrative posts for the positions of Registrar, Controller, Director IT and other vacancies.

