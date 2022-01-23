UrduPoint.com

3-day Selection Board Starts At Islamia University Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

3-day selection board starts at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day meeting of the selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur started under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and board members MPA Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, Member Syndicate Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur Mazhar Saeed, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, and experts in the subject matter from various universities were present in the meeting. As many as 169 candidates for posts of Deputy Treasurer, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Librarian, Lecturers in the Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Law, Mathematics, and Economics departments will be interviewed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Baghdad Bahawalpur BISE IUB From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

5 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

22 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.