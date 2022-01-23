3-day selection board starts at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day meeting of the selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur started under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and board members MPA Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, Member Syndicate Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur Mazhar Saeed, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, and experts in the subject matter from various universities were present in the meeting. As many as 169 candidates for posts of Deputy Treasurer, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Librarian, Lecturers in the Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Law, Mathematics, and Economics departments will be interviewed in the meeting.