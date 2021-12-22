3-day seminar on national curriculum concluded at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The closing ceremony of the three-day National Seminar on Single National Curriculum organized by the Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at the Main Auditorium.

The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. Other distinguished guests included Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi Vice Chancellor Women University Multan, Prof. Dr. Shahida Sajjad Vice-Chancellor Metropolitan University Karachi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Director IER Punjab University Lahore, Dr. Maryam Chughtai National Curriculum Council Islamabad, Malik Ahmed Deputy CEO Bahawalpur, Dr. Khalid Khurshid Chairman Department of Education Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Aasma Shah National College Council Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof.

Dr. Akhtar Ali Dean Faculty Of Education, Dr. Abid Shehzad, Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar Chairperson Department of Special Education and Prof. Dr. Shahid Farooq.

A National Consortium for the Development of Pakistani Teachers and Teaching was signed for the professional development and promotion of teachers on this subject. At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were awarded and the efforts of the participants were appreciated for making recommendations for the future architects of Pakistan in these three days. It was reiterated at the ceremony that this curriculum would eliminate class discrimination in Pakistan and enable the Pakistani education system to form a uniform nation. Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Focal Person, said that on the first day of the program, which was organized in collaboration with the District Education Authority, the teachers of government schools, who were taught the same curriculum, participated and shared their experiences and opinions in this regard. Owners and teachers of private schools were present. On the third day, educationists, parents, and representatives of civil society were present.