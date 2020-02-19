UrduPoint.com
3-day Seminar On Socioeconomic Empowerment Of Women Concludes At Fatima Jinnah Women University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Three-day seminar on 'Socio-Economic Empowerment of Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan: Vission 2020 of Government of Pakistan' was organized here at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) concluded on Wednesday.

The aim of the programme was to highlight that islam is a peaceful religion that shuns all forms of extremism. In this day and age of 5th generation warfare or the hybrid warfare is a reality for which the females need to play their part to eradicate extremism from its roots. For this purpose the socioeconomic conditions of females has to improve, the guidelines for which can be drawn from Islam.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul while Minister of Women Development Punjab, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was guest of honour.

Zartaj Gul while addressing the participants said Islam believes in gender equality. Islam gives priority to women and the society also needs to accept it.

"We must stand for our rights because Islam gives us equal rights like men," she added and urged that women in higher socioeconomic positions should work for the rights of those women who are deprived of their rights.

Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Dr Saima Hamid emphasized that women are the agents of change in the society.

She urged that in order to achieve sustainable goals we have to spend on women education to increase the GDP.

She briefed the audience about the core values of the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). She stressed on the need to revise current strategies to ensure women participation in the decision making and national development.

Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said this initiative by the government of Punjab in building a fundamentally strong nation and to empower women will lead the society towards a sustainable and prosperous pathway.

In the academic session Shaheena Khan from Women Aid Trust talked about the effectiveness of the handicraft skills for economic empowerment of women and Prof Dr Farhat Saleem Former VC, Government College for Women University Sialkot also delivered a lecture on the technical skills for revamping society.

A large number of faculty members, academics and students attended the event. At the end Dr Saima Hamid presented the university souvenirs to the worthy guests as a token of appreciation for gracing the occasion.

