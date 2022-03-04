UrduPoint.com

3-Day Seminar On Youth Development Held At NUML

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

3-Day seminar on youth development held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Department of International Relations, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad organised three-day thematic seminar on 'Youth Development through Engagement in Civic Activities' from 2-4 March.

The seminar comprised on-campus interactive sessions with eminent speakers held in Main Campus and Rawalpindi Branch of NUML and civic engagement through field activities that took place at various sites in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the inaugural session, a Motivational Speaker Mr. Zafarullah Khan said that civic engagement has three contours namely knowledge, communication, and empathy for others. He advised the students that they should think big and become active and effective members of the society.

An analyst Mr. Abid Iqbal Khari underlined the importance of Non-Governmental Individuals (NGI) saying that even 1 percent can bring change as did Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr. Ruth Pfau. Stressing on the need of character building, he said that students should learn, earn, and return to the society.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jafar HI (M) (Retd) informed the audience that NUML is promoting and institutionalizing the civic activities. Students have opportunities to evolve leadership role through these activities.

He underscored that power to think positively is the real strength of the youth. Appreciating the diversity of identities in Pakistan, he said that regional identities are important, but youth should take pride in and give top priority to their Pakistani national identity.

Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, a parliamentarian, said 'leaving no one behind' is the essence of the SDGs. Further, she said that youth is the most important segment of the society in terms of pursuing the SDGs in Pakistan. She concluded that the Pakistani youth does not have the luxury to be tired of making efforts in this regard.

Presenting findings and recommendations of the seminar, Prof Dr Riaz Shad, Head of IR Department, highlighted the need to establish more platforms both at state and society level for civic service. He recommended that universities being most important forum for the youth, should establish societies for civic service.

Mr. Suhail Awan said that renowned Pakistani economist Dr Mehboob ul Haq popularised the concept of human security worldwide. Pakistan youth should play their role in promoting human security through engagement in civic activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

>