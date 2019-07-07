3-day Shandoor Polo Festival begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chitral (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) A three-day Shandoor Polo Festival began in district Chitral on Sunday.Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Rahat Nasim Ahmed Khan inaugurated the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he said holding such a big polo festival in Shandoor Valley is a breakthrough reflecting that peace has been restored in the country.

He said arranging polo festival was a difficult task but the security forces and district administrations have made it possible.

The IG FC said Pakistanis have tremendous skills which will be utilized for prosperity and development of the country.He lauded the efforts of Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and district administrations of Chitral for arranging recreational activities in the festival.Different colorful programmes including Paragliding, food stalls and traditional dances have also been arranged in the festival.