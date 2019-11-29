UrduPoint.com
3-day Sports Mela To Start From Dec 10

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:08 PM

Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) will organize 3-day sports mela in connection with 60th annual Urs of Baba Haidar Shah Gillani here on December 10

According to Organizing Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Gillani, the sports festival would be held in chak 434-GB and include Kabaddi, Bull Race and Horse Dance.

According to Organizing Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Gillani, the sports festival would be held in chak 434-GB and include Kabaddi, Bull Race and Horse Dance.

The clubs could register their teams till December 08 and the draws would be held at 3:00 pm. on the same day. The festival will continue up to December 12 and cash prizes will be distributed among best teams, he added.

