3-day Spring Festival Begins In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi inaugurated the three-day Jashan-e-Baharan Spring Festival here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi inaugurated the three-day Jashan-e-Baharan Spring Festival here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner said the festival was being organized to promote local culture and to provide recreation to the families. The festival would continue till March 20, he added.

He said the district administration would continue organizing the festival every year. He praised the performance of local dance parties, horse dance and mock exercises by the Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 personnel to deal with any emergency.

He said the two weeks long sports gala was organized in the district to promote local talent.

Lodhi said different development projects in the district, including sports grounds and parks, at the cost of over Rs 12 billion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Iftekhar Sherazi, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail and a large of people were participated in the inaugural ceremony.

