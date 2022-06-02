3-Day Students Festival continued at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A 3-Day Students Festival is continuing at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), which is being organized by Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA).

Urdu Mushaira was a unique segment of the festival, said the statement released on Thursday.

Prominent urdu poets Anwer Shaoor, Mr. Ramzi Asim, Hidayat Sayer, Imran Shamshad, Yasmeen Yaas, Ali Ahmed Jan, Dr. Salman Sarwat and Khurram Tahir recited their poetry and received a great response from audience.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon attended the mushaira and praised the poetry presented on the occasion. Dr. Sana Shahid, Assistance Professor, Department of Media and Communication Studies conducted the programme.

Organizer of the Festival and Director DSA, Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Deans and chairperson of various faculties and academic departments including Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Shaikh, Dr Subhash, Dr. Ambreen Fazal, faculty and staff members and students attended it in a large number.

Students of Art Society presented story of society's disparity prevailing between rich and poor people through a comedy mime performance. This was a silent act in which students performed with the help of facial expressions and background music. Act received a standing ovation and a huge round of applause by the audience.

In the documentary competition, five documentaries were short listed and among these three documentaries won prizes. Documentary that won first prize was "Save Water" by Fakiha Hassan, student of Environmental Science Department. In this documentary she has highlighted importance of water in the world and said that if water was not saved human beings and other creatures could not survive in future. It was said that even we people are wasting water in our homes and could not care that what we are losing. Documentary on Thalassemia which was made by Urzam Butt, student of Media Studies Department, won second prize and third prize won the documentary titled "Meri Kahani Merey Sheher ki Meray Ghar ki," made by Safdar Shah, student of education Department, SMIU.

SMIU's old student Sameer Ali Khan, who is also founder of Pakistan's first digital startup Collective Pakistan told his story in the session titled "Two People Two Stories". This session was organized by Community Service Society to celebrate the contribution of our youth for society. Sameer talked about his journey of success and shared his valuable experiences with the students of SMIU. The session was interactive and audience asked questions to Sameer. The event concluded with giving away appreciation shield to the guest by the director DSA Dr. Asif Ali Wagan.

Also, Intra-University Declamation Contest was held in Urdu and English languages respectively. In Urdu competition Muhammad Talha, won first prize, Kumail Raza and Marzia Zehra received second prize and Gulshair Aftab won third prize. In English language declamation contest, Ghulam Abbas won first prize, Saima Soomro received second and third prize was shared by two students Raheela Soomro and Abdul Manan. Faculty members of SMIU Mr. Hatesh Kumar and Mr. Wafa Mansoor Buriro were judges for Urdu and English language competition contest respectively. It was organized by the Debating Society.

SMIU's young singers also participated in a singing competition, which was organized by Music Society with the title of "Battle of Singers." Abdullah Farooq, Parker, Parkash Kumar, Anmol Rahuja, Osama bin Hassan, Alishba sheikh, Mifzal Hassan and Afaq Sheikhani participated in it and received great response from audience.

Friday, June 3, would be the last day of the festival. Different student's societies will present theater performance, singing competition, bait baazi and other programs. Concluding session will be held at 4:00 pm and it will be addressed by prominent academicians and noted personalities.