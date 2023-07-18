Open Menu

3-day Training Of ECP's Master Trainers Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

3-day training of ECP's master trainers begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A 3-day Training of Lead Trainers (ToLT) for the training of polling personnel has commenced at Electoral academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM) in Islamabad to strengthen the ECP's capacity nationwide.

According to ECP, spokesperson, the training aims to prepare 20 officers from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as lead trainers.

These trainers will subsequently instruct 2,423 Master Trainers from all four provinces for the upcoming General Elections, ensuring the effective dissemination of knowledge and skills to polling personnel.

The training focuses on promoting democratic practices and efficient management in the electoral process to facilitate fairness and smooth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

27 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

1 hour ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

3 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

3 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

3 hours ago
France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

4 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

4 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan