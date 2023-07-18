ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A 3-day Training of Lead Trainers (ToLT) for the training of polling personnel has commenced at Electoral academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM) in Islamabad to strengthen the ECP's capacity nationwide.

According to ECP, spokesperson, the training aims to prepare 20 officers from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as lead trainers.

These trainers will subsequently instruct 2,423 Master Trainers from all four provinces for the upcoming General Elections, ensuring the effective dissemination of knowledge and skills to polling personnel.

The training focuses on promoting democratic practices and efficient management in the electoral process to facilitate fairness and smooth.