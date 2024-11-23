3-Day training of field staff begins for seventh agriculture census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A three-day training program for the field staff of Pakistan's seventh agriculture census commenced in Nowshera on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Nowshera district administration, this would be Pakistan's first integrated digital census covering agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and machinery.

The field operations, including the enumeration of major holdings, were scheduled for December and January.

The training, which began on November 23, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed, Census District Coordinator Muhammad Sohail, and IT Trainer Abdul Basit.

The session acknowledged the support of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, its partners, and government agencies in facilitating this initiative.

Officials emphasized that the census would play a crucial role in improving Pakistan’s economic landscape by providing reliable data for evidence-based policymaking.

It said that the training aimed to standardize data concepts and ensure the accuracy of collected statistics.

The program incorporated traditional methods, conceptual videos, real-life examples, case studies, hypothetical exercises, and common questions. Super trainers engaged participants through interactive sessions, Q&A, pre- and post-training assessments, and evaluations to gauge participants’ understanding.

It is pertinent to mention here that the seventh agriculture census was a vital step in gathering accurate data to support sustainable agricultural development and informed decision-making.

