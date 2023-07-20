Open Menu

3-day Training Of Master Trainers Concludes

Published July 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A 3-day Training of Lead Trainers (ToLT) for the Training of Master Trainers (Polling Personnel)� has been concluded on Thursday.

The training was conducted at Pakistan's Electoral academy for Democratic Practices, Research and Management (PADRM) in ECP Secretariat Islamabad for the upcoming general elections.

Twenty officers from ECP were imparted training as lead trainers during this 3-day training session.

These officers will further impart training to 2423 Master Trainers from all four provinces. Special Secretary ECP, Zafar Iqbal Hussain, distributed certificates� among the participants upon successful completion of the training.

