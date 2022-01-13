3-Day training of QEC directors concludes at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Three days meeting and training for directors Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) of 22 universities of Pakistan was concluded here at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Three days long training was organized by Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), Higher education Commission (HEC). Director QAA HEC Nasir shah and director Quality Enhancement Cell NUML Dr. Khushbakht Hina were the chief organizers of the event.

It was IQA training programme for Directors' QECs for the universities.

For this purpose, 22 university across Pakistan were invited.

For 3 days meeting and training inaugural session, the Chief Guest Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission received by Major General Muhammad Jaffar, Rector NUML, and Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Meritorious Dr. Javeid Iqbal, Member of Commission. At the end, certificates were presented among the organizers and participants by Prof. Meritorious Dr. Javeid Iqbal and DG NUML.