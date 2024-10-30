Open Menu

3-day Training On E-procurement Concludes At PJA

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM

A three-day training programme on the e-procurement system concluded here on Wednesday at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the judiciary’s procurement processes

The training, held under the special instructions of the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (L:HC), brought together 129 accounts and internal audit officers from the LHC and district judiciary across Punjab.

Conducted in two batches, the program saw the participation of 65 officers and employees in the first batch, and 64 in the second.

The Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority distributed certificates to participants who successfully completed the course, which covered the benefits, procedures, and operational aspects of the e-procurement system.

The initiative is a step toward implementing modernized procurement practices within the judicial sector, intended to eradicate corruption and ensure that all processes are conducted with fairness, transparency, and accountability.

