3-day Training On E-procurement Concludes At PJA
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
A three-day training programme on the e-procurement system concluded here on Wednesday at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the judiciary’s procurement processes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A three-day training programme on the e-procurement system concluded here on Wednesday at the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA), aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in the judiciary’s procurement processes.
The training, held under the special instructions of the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (L:HC), brought together 129 accounts and internal audit officers from the LHC and district judiciary across Punjab.
Conducted in two batches, the program saw the participation of 65 officers and employees in the first batch, and 64 in the second.
The Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority distributed certificates to participants who successfully completed the course, which covered the benefits, procedures, and operational aspects of the e-procurement system.
The initiative is a step toward implementing modernized procurement practices within the judicial sector, intended to eradicate corruption and ensure that all processes are conducted with fairness, transparency, and accountability.
Recent Stories
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference
IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand
IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success
Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 3029 minutes ago
-
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year29 minutes ago
-
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA33 minutes ago
-
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year5 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference5 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand5 minutes ago
-
IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success7 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP7 minutes ago
-
One awarded death sentence, his brother life term in murder case7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses quality assurance in pharmaceutical industry7 minutes ago