3-day Training On MSDS Of PHC Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day training regarding the sustainability of the implementation of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for the clinical and administrative staff of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital and Punjab Institute of Mental Health concluded here on Friday.

At the concluding ceremony, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz emphasized the need to follow the ethics of the medical profession for a better outcome and patient satisfaction. "The regulatory framework of the PHC accentuates that the healthcare service providers should become agents of change to bring quality in healthcare services," he added, while seeking commitment from the participants about shifting of paradigm from a doctor-centred approach to patient-centred one for attaining patient satisfaction and ultimately patient safety and to bring a visible change in the healthcare service delivery.

Earlier, Director CG&OS PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya apprised the participants of ethical, social and legal issues in healthcare. He also highlighted the statutory role of PHC, being mandated to regulate health services provision in Punjab, to improve the quality of healthcare. On the sustainability of continuous quality improvement (CQI), he stressed the need of constituting a CQI committee to develop specific key performance indicators for assessing the quality of services.

Principal SIMS Prof Dr Farooq Afzal underlined the importance of quality healthcare services for patient's safety and cost-effectiveness. He appreciated the efforts and facilitative approach of the PHC in developing and enforcing the MSDS for ensuring the quality of care and patient's safety. Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, Deputy Directors PHC Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Sana Hassan facilitated different sessions.

