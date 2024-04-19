3-day training program on AI in teaching practices concluded at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A three-day faculty training program on "Empowering Educators: Integrating AI into Teaching Practices" was organized at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Teachers and students from 37 universities from all over the country participated.

The workshop was organized by AIOU in collaboration with the Commonwealth Educational Media Center for Asia (CEMCA) as a part of the university's professional development program.

In addition to Pakistan, resource persons from America, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, New Delhi, and Ireland shared their insights on the use of artificial intelligence in teaching and research processes during various sessions.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the closing ceremony. Dr. Nasir stated that artificial intelligence has become a crucial necessity in every aspect of life, including teaching and learning.

AIOU will be conducting more workshops to train its teachers and officers on artificial intelligence since faculty development is their top priority. Director CEMCA, Bashir Ahmed, while speaking online from New Delhi, India, acknowledged the vital role played by AIOU in creating a skilled workforce for Pakistan. He expressed his desire to continue collaborating with AIOU, which has proven to be very useful.

Director, Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr. Zahid Majeed explained the aims and objectives of the workshop and said that 32 teachers from 37 universities participated physically while the rest of the teachers participated online.

The participants found the workshop extremely useful and thanked the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production for organizing it. At the end of the workshop, the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates to all the participants.