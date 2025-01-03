3-day training program organized

Open Menu

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) In collaboration with the Punjab Government and the Asian Development Bank,a 3-day training program was organized for farmers to use modern technology in agriculture and livestock business,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,more than 100 farmers belonging to the villages of Kala Ghumnan, Chitti Sheikhan and Kapoorwali were trained.

Under the supervision of District Administration Sialkot and Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP), experts from department of agriculture extension Sialkot provided training on “Wheat Technology and Farms Management”,kitchen gardening,oil seed and fertilizer,tunnel technology,vegetable production technology and benefits of fertilizer while experts from livestock department provided training on Livestock Farm management,rural poultry farming,vaccination and treatment,livestock initiative and animal disease diagnosis and treatment.

Deputy Director(DD)Agriculture Extension Dr. Qurban, Maimuna Aziz, Rana Bilal, Dr. Muhammad Bilal, Dr. Muhammad Tanveer, Dr. Muhammad Owais Akram, Dr. Aafia Arshad, Dr. Shafaqat and Dr. Rizwan Bashir conducted the training program as trainers.

City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan, Social Safeguard Officer PICIIP Muhammad Waseem Haider, Nawabzada Shahid Yaseen, Hafiz Muhammad Waseem, Bao Siddiqui, Muhammad Aamir Shahzad, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Iftikhar Gul, Mirza Saboor and Hafiz Ahmed Resident Engineer Hafiz Ahmed were also present.

