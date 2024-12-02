3-day Training Program With Digital Agriculture Census Launched In Harnai
Additional General Deputy Commissioner (AGDC) Harnai Arbab Saeed Ali Kasi formally inaugurated the three-day training program for the seventh and first digital agricultural census
Additional General Deputy Commissioner Harnai, Deputy District education Officer Mushtaq Ahmed Tareen, Census District Coordinator Muhammad Imran Yousafzai Quetta and Census District Coordinator Harnai Ghulam Jelani Tareen participated in the program.
During the inauguration ceremony, the officers involved emphasized that the agricultural census is crucial for national development and effective planning.
Therefore, all the participants should fully understand the technical aspects and usefulness of agricultural census and fulfill their responsibilities in the best possible way.
In the meeting, it was further emphasized that all the participants should utilize their capabilities to achieve the desired results and make this process a success.
They said in the meeting that the proposed agriculture census would play an important role in conducting it in a clean, transparent and effective manner.
