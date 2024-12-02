Open Menu

3-day Training Program With Digital Agriculture Census Launched In Harnai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

3-day training program with digital agriculture census launched in Harnai

Additional General Deputy Commissioner (AGDC) Harnai Arbab Saeed Ali Kasi formally inaugurated the three-day training program for the seventh and first digital agricultural census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Additional General Deputy Commissioner (AGDC) Harnai Arbab Saeed Ali Kasi formally inaugurated the three-day training program for the seventh and first digital agricultural census.

Additional General Deputy Commissioner Harnai, Deputy District education Officer Mushtaq Ahmed Tareen, Census District Coordinator Muhammad Imran Yousafzai Quetta and Census District Coordinator Harnai Ghulam Jelani Tareen participated in the program.

During the inauguration ceremony, the officers involved emphasized that the agricultural census is crucial for national development and effective planning.

Therefore, all the participants should fully understand the technical aspects and usefulness of agricultural census and fulfill their responsibilities in the best possible way.

In the meeting, it was further emphasized that all the participants should utilize their capabilities to achieve the desired results and make this process a success.

They said in the meeting that the proposed agriculture census would play an important role in conducting it in a clean, transparent and effective manner.

Related Topics

Quetta Education Agriculture Harnai All Best

Recent Stories

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consum ..

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

10 minutes ago
 Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become empl ..

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

2 minutes ago
 Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget st ..

Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff

2 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

18 minutes ago
 Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher rea ..

Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches

4 minutes ago
 Chemical industry provides key linkages for produc ..

Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI

2 minutes ago
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt f ..

Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahor ..

UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket W ..

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan

4 minutes ago
 SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism ..

SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence ..

4 minutes ago
 Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate ..

Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh

10 minutes ago
 Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitati ..

Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan