3-day training workshop of journalists starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BHURBAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day workshop titled "Bridge Training on Media and Elections" targeting the best media report on announcing the Election results started here on Wednesday.

On the first day of the workshop, which was organized by the United Nations Development Organization (UNDP), the trainers delivered keynote lectures on the role of media, freedom of media, types of media, role of media in elections, and media code of conduct.

Usama Kamil, a master trainer from Egypt, associated with UNDP, explained the background of the Bridge (building resources in democracy, governance, and elections) project.

Such workshops, under the Bridge project, have been organized in 75 countries of the world and so far 15,000 journalists have benefited from those workshops. More than 850 facilitators were serving in the project.

He said that the purpose of the project was to establish and maintain relations between the media and the Election Commission in the electioneering process.

In the session regarding media freedom, Usama said that self-censorship was the worst form of press freedom. Democracy in a country was impossible sans ensuring freedom of the press. In a democratic culture, people have complete freedom of speech and the role of a democratic government was to tolerate even criticism patiently.

Regional Election Commissioner, Quetta Division, Naeem Ahmed, while giving information about the purposes and objectives of the Election Law 2017 and its clauses, said that the process of this legislation was started on June 10, 2014.

A 33-member parliamentary committee for electoral reforms comprising all parties was formed to bring transparency in electoral process.

A sub-committee was constituted which received more than 1200 proposals containing 4000 pages and 93 meetings were held to process the proposals.

This bill was passed by the National Assembly on October 2, 2017, with amendments suggested by the Senate. This law empowered the Election Commission.

The Act has 241 clauses out of which 180 clauses were inserted through amendments made in old laws, while 13 clauses related to old election laws and 48 were new clauses in the election act 2017.

The act empowered the Election Commission has to take action against election staff for dereliction of duty.

Qasim Janjua, a trainer of UNDP, delivered a lecture on the role of media in elections, the definition and role of media, and the election commission spokesperson and director of media Quratul Ain Fatima delivered a lecture on the election code of conduct for media.