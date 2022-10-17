UrduPoint.com

3-day Training Workshop On Crime Investigation Begins

A team of Crime Scene Unit, Karachi, on Monday started a 3-day training workshop for the selected cops of Hyderabad here at Shaheed Wahid Bux Laghari Auditorium

The team led by DSP Asif Kamali trained the police officials about photography, videography, collecting DNA samples, firearms shells and other sorts of evidence from the crime scene.

Kamali and his team spoke at length about the manner and importance of evidence collection and about sealing off the crime scene.

They said application of the proper methods and techniques at the crime scene investigation could immensely help the police resolve the crimes.

Earlier, ASP Alina Rajpar read out the welcome note of the programme which would conclude on October 19.

