3-day Urs Ceremonies Of Sufi Saint Ahmad Raza Barelwi Conclude

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Three-day Urs ceremonies of Sufi Saint Hazrat Ahmad Raza Barelwi were concluded here on Friday.

Maulana Muhammad Madani Ashrafi among other religious scholars paid tribute to services and contribution of Hazrat Fazil Barelwi.

He said Faiz Barelwi was great preacher who had burnt midnight oil to spread teaching of the beloved Prophet (pbuh).

He said the saint was honoured to promote peace and brotherhood among people of subcontinent.

Other Ulema including Muhammad Salim Raza Qureshi, Syed Ghulam Ali Bukhari and Tariq Sharif said unlike contemporaries, Hazrat Fazil Barelwi showed amazing skills in various fields of sciences and arts and highlighted love of Prophet Mustafa (pbuh) through his poetry.

Other scholars namely Mian Abdul Salam Qureshi, Pir Altaf Hussain Geelani and Muhammad Shafi said the sufi saint emboldened people of the time to wage struggle against oppression and ignorance by heart and soul.

Pir Falak Sher Ali, Pir Abdul Razzaq Bukhari, Muhammad Akmal Chishti and Muhammad Iftikhar Qureshi said sacrifices coupled with struggle had been initiated by the great saint for creation of just and righteous society would be remembered always and till end of the world.

