3-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam starts from Jan 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The three-day 706th Urs of great saint of Subcontinent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Aalam will start from the first of January

Caretaker of the tomb Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will inaugurate the Urs by giving traditional ablution to the shrine. Qureshi will also preside the first session of the national conference, to be held under auspices of the Punjab Auqaf Department and Pakistan Zakariya academy.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Islamic scholars Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, provincial minister Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chairman Muslim Institute Islamabad Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Dr Siddique Khan Qadiri and many others would also attend the Urs.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officers to ensure arrangements within their respective areas and also keep coordination with one another. It was decided that the devotees would be provided stay in 14 different schools, three colleges and some other buildings.

Similarly, Wasa, Rescue-1122, Health Department and Corporation will set up their camps to facilitate the devotees.