3-day Urs of Shah Yaqeeq, Tillan Shah to begin on March 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Yaqeeq and Tillan Shah will be celebrated from March 01 to 03, at district Sujawal - Sindh.

The high ranking officials are expected to attend the activities of the Urs, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

It may noted here that Shah Yaqeeq is popularly known as Shah Aqeeq while Tillan Shah as Shah Jallali.