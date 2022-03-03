3-day Urs of Shah Yaqeeq,Tilan Shah to begin on 6 March

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Yaqeeq and Tilan Shah popularly known as Jalali Baba to be celebrated with traditional ferver and reverence from 6 March to 9 March.

Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Zahid Hussain Shar Baloch in a statement on Wednesday that all necessary arrangements including clan drinking water, food, Medical camp and security have been finalized to facilitate devotees to arrive from different areas of the country.

Administrator further said that hi ups and other notables would inaugurate the annual urs Mubarak by laying chadar on both shrines .