3 Day Virtual Conference On Social Work From Mar 3

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:54 PM

A two-day National Virtual Conference on Social Welfare and Social Works would start from Mar 3 (Monday) at University of Peshawar (UoP).

A two-day National Virtual Conference on Social Welfare and Social Works would start from Mar 3 (Monday) at University of Peshawar (UoP).

All the preparations have been finalized for holding the event that would be participated by academicians including professors, researchers of social work from all over the country.

Chairman Social Works Department, Dr.

Shakil Ahmad said purpose of the event was to abridge gap between academicians and professional social workers besides providing them a common platform to share each other experiences.

Secretary Social Welfare would be Chief Guest of the event while Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Idrees Khan and others including Deans of Social Sciences and heads of different departments and students would attend the virtual conference.

