3-day women conference from Tuesday held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage

The 12th Annual Rural Women Conference organized by Potohar Organization for Development and Advocacy would be held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):The 12th Annual Rural Women Conference organized by Potohar Organization for Development and Advocacy would be held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from Tuesday.

In a press briefing regarding three-day conference, President of PODA-Pakistan Sameena Nazir said, empowerment of rural women is essential for progress of Pakistan.

She said the theme of 2019 conference is 'Synergizing Rural Women's Leadership for Rights-Based Development in Pakistan'.

The organizers expect that 3,000 rural women leaders from 126 districts of Pakistan will participate in this event.

They will discuss different aspects of right-based development in Pakistan and the role of rural women.

This year each policy dialogue is dedicated to a prominent rural woman leader who has waged a long struggle for the empowerment of rural women.

Pushpa Kumari from Tharparkar said, PODA conference is unique gathering of rural women in Pakistan.

This is the sole platform of rural women where they gather in thousands and represent their sisters and raise a collective voice for their rights, she added.

Another rural women leader Shahida Irshad from Balochistan said we have here to share our issues and present our challenges to policy makers directly.

She said this conference serves like an intersection for all cultures to interact with each other to showcase diversity of the country in letter and spirit.

Umme Kalsoom Seyal from Muaffargarh said this is our platform for which we wait for the whole year to come and share our priorities.

It helps us in building networks and to amplify our voice to make a change at policy level, she said.

In the opening plenary of the conference rural women leaders representing all the four provinces Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh and the regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will report on the activities conducted in their communities during the past one year.

Policymakers, representatives of the government, diplomats and representatives of donor organizations including the Asian Development Bank, European Union Mission in Pakistan, German organization for Cooperation GIZ, ILO, UNDP, UN Women, will greet Pakistani rural women on the national and international day of rural women and welcome them to the conference.

Participants in the session would pay tributes to the efforts and hard work of rural women for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.