3-day Workshop Of Inter-Board Sports Committee Held In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A three-day workshop of the Inter-Board Sports Committee, organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad on Saturday.
The workshop was attended by Chairman FBISE Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman Abbottabad Board, Chairman Peshawar Board, Deputy Director Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Sohail Ahmed, Director Sports Federal Directorate Dr. Shaista, Director Sports and Registration Federal Board Fatima Tahira, Director Sports Federal Board Fauzia Maqbool and apart from the members of the Federal Board Sports Committee, the Director Sports of all Pakistan Education Boards participated, said a press release.
On the first day, all the participants were given comprehensive awareness lectures on sports by speakers Faisal Khan Niazi and Jalal Haider Khan, which all the participants thoroughly enjoyed. Special guest Chairman Federal Board Junaid Akhlaq welcomed all the participants who joined the workshop and thanked them for participating.
In the end, shields and gifts were distributed among the Chairman Peshawar Board and the speakers, further enhancing the event's importance and success.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur3 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues3 minutes ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
Public School organizes Intra-School English declamation contest3 minutes ago
-
Governor urges PTI to review its conduct23 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders activation of new angiography machine at PIC23 minutes ago
-
Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence43 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates the 58th founding anniversary of the party53 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes1 hour ago
-
Foundry sealed over pollution1 hour ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister1 hour ago