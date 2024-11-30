Open Menu

3-day Workshop Of Inter-Board Sports Committee Held In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A three-day workshop of the Inter-Board Sports Committee, organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, was held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by Chairman FBISE Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman Abbottabad Board, Chairman Peshawar Board, Deputy Director Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Sohail Ahmed, Director Sports Federal Directorate Dr. Shaista, Director Sports and Registration Federal Board Fatima Tahira, Director Sports Federal Board Fauzia Maqbool and apart from the members of the Federal Board Sports Committee, the Director Sports of all Pakistan Education Boards participated, said a press release.

On the first day, all the participants were given comprehensive awareness lectures on sports by speakers Faisal Khan Niazi and Jalal Haider Khan, which all the participants thoroughly enjoyed. Special guest Chairman Federal Board Junaid Akhlaq welcomed all the participants who joined the workshop and thanked them for participating.

In the end, shields and gifts were distributed among the Chairman Peshawar Board and the speakers, further enhancing the event's importance and success.

