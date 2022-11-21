UrduPoint.com

3-day Workshop On Corrosion Starts At Punjab University

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Three-day workshop on "Corrosion and its prevention" will start from Tuesday at the Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day workshop on "Corrosion and its prevention" will start from Tuesday at the Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering.

Tahir Ikram (HI), President Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF), will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Around 50 Scientists and Engineers from various educational and R&D institutions like Pakistan Navy, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Institute of Science & Technology, University of Punjab, Khan Research Laboratories, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Enar Petroleum Refining Facility, Military Technological College, etc. will participate in the workshop.

