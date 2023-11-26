3-day workshop titled "Emerging Leaders Academy" concludes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A three-day provincial training workshop for youth titled "Emerging Leaders academy" organized by Bargad, a nationwide social organization of youth concluded in Dera Ismail Khan.

About 25 youth from Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan participated in the workshop. During this three days activity, the

youth representatives got orientations to understand fundamental skills, identify hyperlocal concerns, soft skills including storytelling, and emotional intelligence, develop policy proposals, grant youth the opportunity, and tools,

incentives to grow and be seen as leaders.

During the activity, experts shared their invaluable insights on the workshop’s significance and conducted various sessions to understand leadership roles and qualities, examine constitutional rights, learn core communication components, recognise and report fake news, social media campaigning, to explore the concept of democracy and governance, to understand the fundamental concept of climate change and their impact on the environment, to identify gender equality issues, women rights and to facilitate the emerging leaders to develop action plans for the development of their communities.

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director, of Bargad Organization briefly introduced the organization. It was briefed that the ELA is a multifaceted, non-partisan initiative to support Pakistan’s next generation of changemakers in politics and government. She further said the main objective of ELA was to create a comprehensive curriculum for multifaceted learning of emerging leaders in Pakistan, to identify and train 100 prospective emerging leaders and to help create a network of emerging leaders through information sharing, program learning and communication.

On the occasion, Muhammad Fazal Rehman, Incharge Regional office of the Press Information Department highlighted the key drivers and impacts of fake news and disinformation upon society, especially on our youth, he said that the concept of fake news and misinformation is old. But social media and the internet have increased this fake news and misinformation trend. So it’s very important that to secure our youth from the negative effects of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

While speaking, renowned youth & social development consultant Iqbal Haider butt said Pakistan’s youth holds a pivotal force in the upcoming elections, shaping the nation’s democratic future.

They said that the next generation's involvement is crucial for democracy, and the political parties and institutions should encourage and ensure the participation of youth in the political process.

He stressed that the inclusion of youth in the decision-making and democratic process was of pivotal importance for ensuring a peaceful democratic society.

Meanwhile, Saika Rani, Dr. Sadaf, Sanaullah Khan, Bilal Naqib, Mashhood Ali, Saifullah Khoso and other renowned speakers and trainers conducted various sessions and delivered their keynotes.

The discussants also explored social media’s influence on youths’ perception of themselves and the world around them, the impact of misinformation overload on youth, and the role of social media in shaping the social and emotional characters of young people.

The participants who attended the workshop said that in the current situation of the country, these kinds of activities are very necessary and useful.

While Talking to APP, one of the participants Rija Zahra Zaidi, social and political activist said the workshop helped her learn a lot. it helped me to learn about gender equality and women's rights, climate change, hate speech and fake news, and about the concept of democracy. The event will help us to develop action plans for the development of communities.

Another participant Ambareen Fatimah said that she was reluctant to attend the workshop at first, however with activity-based learning, she termed the experience as memorable.

Jarar Mehdi said that we learned a lot from this workshop, he added that the three-day event was packed with engaging panel discussions on vital topics with experts in their respective fields. It helps us to understand behaviour and attitudinal changes as well as the skills and capacity to practice youth leadership.

Experts hoped that the participants of this training will benefit other members of the society with their practical role. The event was ended with the distribution of certificates of participation to the emerging leaders.