LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo-2020 Exhibition and Conference will be held here at Expo Centre on Feb 11-13 without Chinese exhibitors, who could not come to Pakistan due to prevailing situation of Coronavirus.

Prime Event Management (PEM) Director Kamran Abbasi told the media here Sunday that around 65 companies from Pakistan and foreign countries including Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea would participate in the event.

"Some 15 exhibitors earlier confirmed their stalls and they were expected to arrive here, but due to complex situation of Coronavirus in China, they have canceled their visit," he confirmed.

He said that businesses would get an opportunity to showcase products and services, networking, joint ventures and partnerships, one to one business contact, real feel of the market and business potential, direct clients feedback to formulate business strategies, new agency and business agreement, access to new business markets etc.

The exhibition would also provide an opportunity of business to business (B2B) meetings to all those companies interested in to promote their products and service to pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan. Meetings and discussion on the sideline of the exhibition would also help the participants in shaping and formulating future strategies and business plans, he maintained.

Abbasi added that event would also enable both local and international manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and service to have direct contact with the pharmaceutical manufacturers in Pakistan.

He said that event being organised by Prime Event Management and supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA), would be an important milestone in promotion of pharma and healthcare industry of Punjab by bringing together all the stakeholders of pharmaceutical industry under one roof.

Abbasi said that the business environment was highly promising with liberal government policies, the industry had plan for expansion. "Consistent economic policies have improved the investors' confidence and various new projects, and expansion plans being undertaken. This industry is far more organised compare to the neighboring countries of Iran, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They have made inroads to the African markets and the future is very encouraging," he mentioned.

International Conference will also be part of event with an objective to encourage young professionals and to improve knowledge of the experienced technocrats working in the industry and prepare them to take up new challenges, he concluded.